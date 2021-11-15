Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Mitek Systems worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $757.21 million, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

