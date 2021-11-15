Mithril Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Mithril has a market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $90.32 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00237778 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

