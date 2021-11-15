MktCoin (MLM) Market Cap Reaches $47,411.46

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $47,411.46 and approximately $994.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

