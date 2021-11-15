Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $18.87 million and $431,092.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00221014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,037,696 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

