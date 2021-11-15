ModiHost (AIM) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $218,795.75 and approximately $10,108.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

