Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
OTCMKTS:TAP.A remained flat at $$56.00 on Monday. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00.
About Molson Coors Brewing
