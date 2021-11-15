Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TAP.A remained flat at $$56.00 on Monday. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

