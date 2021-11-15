MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.40 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $117.55 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00002767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,645.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.40 or 0.07213801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00416395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $670.54 or 0.01037251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00274171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00243431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004586 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

