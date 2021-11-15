Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.91% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $38,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.