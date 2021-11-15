Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $5.70 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $27,922.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.78 or 0.00407127 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000905 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

