MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $3,225.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00339396 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,380,877 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

