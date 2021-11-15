MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Insider Buying Activity

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 66,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,625,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Specifically, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 156,000 shares of company stock worth $881,615. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $610.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

