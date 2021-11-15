Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYSRF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.