Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $45.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $161,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

