Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. 39 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 213,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

