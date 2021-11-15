Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE MEG opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,725,926.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

