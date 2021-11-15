MoonSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,395.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $1,395.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.87 or 0.00403928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

