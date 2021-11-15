Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 439.3% in October

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 439.3% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 48,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,570. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

