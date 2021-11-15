More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Tops $108,708.07

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $108,708.07 and approximately $394.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00222001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00086518 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

