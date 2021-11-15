Morgan Stanley Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

