Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

