Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPGLY. HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.49. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

