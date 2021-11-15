Morgan Stanley Sells 44,005 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.59% of Amarin worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 150.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 341,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 57.5% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

