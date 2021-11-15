Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MGRUF remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

