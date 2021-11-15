Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,662 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

