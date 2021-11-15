MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MPXOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,447. MPX International has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
MPX International Company Profile
