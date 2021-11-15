MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MPXOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,447. MPX International has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

