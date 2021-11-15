mStable USD Tops One Day Volume of $261,267.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.07 million and $261,267.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

