M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,302 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $116.29 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

