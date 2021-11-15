Mueller Water Products, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

