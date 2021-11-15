Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7,320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 202,197 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.