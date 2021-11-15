Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Mustang Bio worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 70.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

