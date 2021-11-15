My DeFi Pet Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00072907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00095063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,894.42 or 1.00386244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.74 or 0.07084698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

