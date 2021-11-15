MyWish Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,651.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

