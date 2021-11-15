Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $6,330.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,884.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $668.97 or 0.01047150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00272854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00243940 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00027533 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

