Nano (NANO) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Nano has a total market cap of $795.14 million and $95.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00009283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,280.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,621.78 or 0.07189990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00415376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.23 or 0.01042659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00085888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.75 or 0.00430539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00273514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00248142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

