NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the October 14th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NNXPF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.