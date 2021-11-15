NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NNXPF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

