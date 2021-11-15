National Bank Financial Comments on CAE Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.56.

CAE stock opened at C$37.35 on Monday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.