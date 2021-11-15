National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

Shares of CTC opened at C$330.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$192.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$330.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$269.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$259.98.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.