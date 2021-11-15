National Bank Financial Downgrades LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) to Sector Perform

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of LifeWorks stock remained flat at $$25.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

