National Bank Financial Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$63.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

