National Bankshares Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$51.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$1.28 on Monday, hitting C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,679. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

