National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 96,793.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NHI opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

