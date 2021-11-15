Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a growth of 506.3% from the October 14th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$26.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.