Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a growth of 506.3% from the October 14th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$26.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

