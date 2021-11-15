NatWest Group (NWG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG):

11/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/2/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

11/1/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/1/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/15/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/17/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 339,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 763.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

