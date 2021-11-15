NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of NBT Bancorp worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.