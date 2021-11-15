Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $13.36 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

