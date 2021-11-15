Neo (NEO) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Neo has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $321.13 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $44.94 or 0.00073114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

