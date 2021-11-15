NeoGames S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGames in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $39.96 on Monday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $878.96 million and a P/E ratio of 97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in NeoGames by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

