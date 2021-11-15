NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of NetScout Systems worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

