NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of NETSTREIT worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NTST opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $936.34 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.59%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

